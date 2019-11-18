JNU protest: Students breach third barricade, face-off with the police

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Nov 18: Security has been beefed up outside the JNU campus as the Jawaharlal Nehru Students' Union (JNUSU) prepared itself to take out a march to Parliament, on the first day of the winter session, to protest against the hostel fee hike.

Around 1,200 personnel have been deployed and section 144 has been imposed around the JNU campus. Reportedly students were stopped near the campus soon after they began protest march towards parliament against fee hike.

As the students refused to stop marching, the police have begun detaining several protestors and water cannons and more barricades have been placed near Kendriya Vidyalaya, Baba Gangnath Marg to stop the students to carry forward their protest march.

The Delhi police have warned the students to disperse or they will have to face action.

Meanwhile, the HRD Ministry has appointed a high power committee to hold discussion with students and administration for peaceful resolution of all issues.

Police officials said adequate security arrangements have been made along the route of the march. Police personnel have been deployed at all entry points leading to the parliament, a senior police official said, reported news agency PTI.

"The massive police deployment and barricading at the gates of the JNU campus appears to be only for the purpose of preventing the students from taking out their planned march to Parliament, " said the JNU Teachers' Association.

"Such measures to thwart the exercise of constitutionally guaranteed democratic rights and to impede the students from peacefully taking their voice beyond the campus would be extremely unfortunate and the JNUTA hopes that no such situation will eventually arise." it added.

The students' union has continued their protests despite the JNU administration announcing a partial rollback of the hike on Wednesday, saying the decision is an "eyewash".