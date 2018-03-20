JNU Professor accused of sexual harassment arrested by Delhi cops

After continuous protests by students, the Delhi Police on Tuesday arrested Professor Atul Johri of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) for questioning over allegations of sexual harassment levelled against him by at least nine students.

Earlier on Monday, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) had issued another notice to the Vasant Kunj police station and the JNU registrar, seeking a status report on the alleged sexual harassment case.

The Joint Commissioner of the Delhi Police on Monday said a notice has been issued to the professor - and the statements of all the complainants have been recorded. Investigations are underway, he added.

Earlier on Monday, clashes had broken out between police and JNU students in front of the Vasant Kunj police station on Monday, 19 March, where the students were protesting against the accused professor.

