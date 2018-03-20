Delhi: Court grants bail to JNU Professor Atul Johri accused of sexual harassment

A Delhi's Patiala House Court granted bail to accused Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Professor Atul Johri. He was arrested following allegations of sexual harassment leveled against him by students.

Speaking to ANI, RK Wadhva, lawyer of JNU professor said,''This was a political conspiracy & he was made a scapegoat. The children used to work with the Professor. He had reprimanded them for their attendance & had asked them to attend classes. The students conspired to complain against him.''

Earlier on Monday, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) had issued another notice to the Vasant Kunj police station and the JNU registrar, seeking a status report on the alleged sexual harassment case.

The Joint Commissioner of the Delhi Police on Monday said a notice has been issued to the professor - and the statements of all the complainants have been recorded. Investigations are underway, he added.

Earlier on Monday, clashes had broken out between police and JNU students in front of the Vasant Kunj police station on Monday, 19 March, where the students were protesting against the accused professor.

