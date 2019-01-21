JNU MBA admission 2019: Application form available; Check admission criteria, steps to apply

New Delhi, Jan 21: JNU MBA 2019 admission application form is now available online at official website jnu.ac.in . The last date to apply for MBA programme at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee School of Management and Entrepreneurship (ABVSME), Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), is March 1, 2019.

JNU MBA 2019 admissions will be done based on CAT scores. Candidates applying for the JNU MBA 2019 programme must submit their CAT registration number at the time of filling up the admission form.

JNU MBA admission process:

Those who apply for the MBA programme at ABVSME, JNU, will be shortlisted based on CAT score and then invited for an interview. There will be 50 seats on offer in the first batch. The weightage on CAT scores and marks obtained in the interviews will be 70% and 30% respectively.

Online application submission portal will be open till March 1. JNU will shortlist candidates for viva/ interview which is scheduled to be held on April 15, 16 and 18.

JNU MBA admission: Steps to apply

Visit jnu.ac.in/abvsme-admission

On the the right hand side of the page (under 'Links'), click on 'Apply Online'.

To directly go to the online application page Click Here .

. You will first have to register by providing name, mobile number, e-mail address and creating a password.

Once login is created, log in using e-mail id and password under "LOGIN" section in the same page.

Fill up the form

JNU MBA admission criteria:

A Bachelor's degree or equivalent awarded by any of the universities incorporated by an act of the central or state legislature in India or other educational institutions established by an act of Parliament or declared to be deemed as a University under Section 3 of the UGC Act, 1956, or possess an equivalent qualification recognized by the Ministry of HRD, Government of India. For General Category candidates a minimum of 60 per cent marks in aggregate (of all the years/semesters) or equivalent CGPA in the qualifying degree is required. For OBC candidates a minimum of 55 per cent marks in aggregate (of all the years/semesters) or equivalent CGPA in the qualifying degree is required. For SC/ST/PWD candidates a minimum of 45 per cent marks in aggregate (of all the years/semesters) or equivalent CGPA in the qualifying degree is required.