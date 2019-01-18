JNU invites application for 73 various posts

India

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

New Delhi, Jan 18: Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has invited applications from eligible candidates for the recruitment of Junior Assistant cum Typist, Multitask Staff, Personal Assistant, and Stenographer Posts. Candidate can apply from 05.01.2019 and before 04.02.2019.

The eligible and interested persons may apply online through the University website. Applications through any other mode, except online, will not be accepted. The applicants shall upload photograph, signature, self-attested copies of essential qualification, experience, date of birth, caste/PwD certificate, NOC from the present employer, etc. within one month of the publication of this advertisement in the Employment News. Last date for receipt of online applications is 4 February, 2019 by 05:30 PM.

Also read: Indian Coast Guard recruitment 2019: Apply for Navik Post

Education Qualification: Applicants who have completed 10th, 12th, ITI or equivalent from a recognized Institute.

Maximum Age Limit: 35 Years

Salary Details:

Personal Assistant: Rs. 35,400/- to Rs. 1,12,400/-

Stenographer: Rs. 25,500/- to Rs. 81,100/-

Junior Assistant-cum-Typist: Rs. 19,900/- to Rs. 63,200/-

Office Attendant (Multi Tasking Staff): Rs. 18,000/- to Rs. 56,900/-

Click here for notification:

Click here to apply: