JNU extends semester registration date yet again

New Delhi, Jan 16: After the January 5 campus violence that took place in the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), the university again extended the deadline to register for the next semester till January 17. This took place amid registration boycott by a section of students due to fee hike protest that lasted for more than two months.

"The registration deadline for the ongoing winter session has been extended up to January 17 without late fees. However, registration will continue till February 9 by paying late fees up to Rs 500," a senior varsity official said to PTI.

"After that deadline, the VC may consider written requests for registration and grant the permission for late registration, if deemed fit, with the imposition of the appropriate amount of fine at his discretion," the official added.

Earlier, the Ministry had constituted a High-Powered Committee (HPC) to restore the normal functioning of JNU through dialogue with all stakeholders and to advise the university administration for resolution of contentious issues of fee hike.

The students earlier had stuck to their demand for a complete rollback of the fee hike.

According to previous reports, several meetings were held by HRD secretary with representatives of students, teachers and JNU administration on December 10-11, 2019, certain mutually agreeable agreements were arrived (at).

Reports suggested it was agreed in the meetings that the revised hostel room charges will remain applicable with 50 per cent concession for BPL students.