JNU campus violence, protest continues at Gateway of India in Mumbai

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

Mumbai, Jan 06: Condemning the violence at the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi On Sunday. Many students from various colleges in Mumbai joined the protest at the Gateway of India, Mumbai on Monday morning.

Reportedly, the students were seen sloganeering condemning the campus violence.

Earlier, a group of students held a candlelight vigil to show solidarity with the JNU students after the protest began on Sunday midnight. Several youngsters, mostly students from different colleges in Mumbai, assembled on pavement across the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel near the Gateway of India to condemn the violence. It was an "impromptu assembly at a short notice", a student said.

According to PTI, on Sunday nearly 28 people, including JNU Students' Union president were injured and admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) as violence spread on the JNU campus for nearly two hours, as masked men reportedly armed with sticks and rods attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus, prompting the administration to call in police which conducted a flag march.

The eyewitnesses alleged that the attackers entered the premises when a meeting was being held by JNU Teachers' Association over the issue of violence on the campus, and assaulted students and professors. They also barged into three hostels.

A Video footage aired by some TV channels showed a group of men, who were brandishing hockey sticks and rods, moving around a building. The Left-controlled JNUSU and the RSS-backed Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) blamed each other for the incident.