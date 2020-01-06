JNU campus violence: FIR registered, CCTV footage will be part of investigation

Mousumi Dash

New Delhi, Jan 06: The Delhi police on Monday taking the cognizance of Sunday's violence at the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi have registered an FIR. The case has been registered under a section of rioting and damage to property.

The DCP (South-West) Delhi, Devendra Arya has said that social media and CCTV footages will be part of the investigation and they have already filed an FIR in this matter.

Union Minister Smriti Irani said on Monday that the investigation has begun, hence it will be not right for her to comment on it now. She also stated that Universities should not be turned into hubs of politics, neither should students be used as political pawns.

Reportedly, on Sunday nearly 28 people, including JNU Students' Union president were injured and admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) as violence spread on the JNU campus for nearly two hours, as masked men reportedly armed with sticks and rods attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus, prompting the administration to call in police which conducted a flag march.

A Video footage aired by some TV channels showed a group of man and woman were brandishing hockey sticks and rods, moving around a building. The Left-controlled JNUSU and the RSS-backed Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) blamed each other for the incident.