JNU BA, MA entrance exam results 2018 declared, steps to check

The JNU BA, MA entrance exam results 2018 has been declared. The results are available on the official website.

JNU had declared the results of the entrance examinations conducted for admission to research courses for which the viva-voce process undergoing currently.

"The result of JNU Entrance Examination 2018-19 for B.A. (Hons.) 1st year and Master's programmes (where viva voce is not prescribed) will be declared shortly," said a notification.

JNU held the entrance examinations for the academic year, 2018-19 to its various undergraduate, graduate, M. Phil and PhD programmes on December 27-30, 2017. The results are available on jnu.ac.in.

How to check JNU BA, MA entrance exam results 2018

Go to jnu.ac.in

Click on the Admissions tab on the homepage.

Click on the JNUEE BA 1st year Result 2018-19 link.

Select your option to check the result

Select the course from the dropdown box.

Select the course to which you applied for.

Enter required details

View your results

Take a printout

OneIndia News

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day