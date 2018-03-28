JNU BA, MA entrance exam results 2018 date

The JNU BA, MA entrance exam results 2018 will be declared soon. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

JNU had declared the results of the entrance examinations conducted for admission to research courses for which the viva-voce process undergoing currently.

"The result of JNU Entrance Examination 2018-19 for B.A. (Hons.) 1st year and Master's programmes (where viva voce is not prescribed) will be declared shortly," said a notification.

JNU held the entrance examinations for the academic year, 2018-19 to its various undergraduate, graduate, M. Phil and PhD programmes on December 27-30, 2017. The results once declared will be available on jnu.ac.in.

