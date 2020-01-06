JNU attack was planned, RSS-affiliated profs were promoting violence: JNUSU president

New Delhi, Jan 06: Day after being injured in an attack by masked men inside Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus, the varsity's students union president Aishe Ghosh claimed that some RSS-affiliated professors were promoting violence to break their movement on Sunday.

"It was an organised attack. They were singling out people and attacking. There is a clear nexus of JNU security and vandals. They did not intervene to stop violence," Ghosh told reporters.

"For last 4-5 days, some RSS-affiliated professors were promoting violence to break our movement. Are we wrong to ask for safety from the JNU and Delhi Police," she added.

"Every iron rod used against the students will be given back by debate and discussion. JNU's culture will not be eroded anytime soon. JNU will uphold its democratic culture," she further added.

Thirty-four people admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi, including the JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh, who was injured in the violence that spread at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Sunday night were discharged on Monday.

Reportedly, Aishe suffered head injuries in the violence that took place on the campus on Sunday. The JNUSU had alleged that she was hit with stones and rods by members of the RSS-affiliated ABVP.

Violence broke out at the Jawaharlal Nehru University on Sunday night as a masked group of people armed with sticks and rods attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus.