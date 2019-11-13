After massive protests, JNU announces partial rollback in hostel fee hike

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Nov 13: The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Wednesday announced a partial roll-back in the fee hike and assistance for students of economically weaker sections, after months of intensified protest by the students.

"JNU Executive Committee announces major rollback in the hostel fee and other stipulations. Also proposes a scheme for economic assistance to the EWS students. Time to get back to classes," HRD Secretary R Subrmanyam tweeted.

The decision was taken in the meeting of the executive committee, outside the campus fearing protests by students. The protesters alleged that the decision was taken without consulting representatives of the students' union.

"The JNU community has received no communication whatsoever regarding this. The said EC meeting has happened without any communication or consultation. If it has passed the IHA Manual without consultation, which includes curfew timings, permission for adult students for going out for a day and regressive notions on dress code we reject it," the JNUSU said in a statement.

"Our issue substantively is not just with the room rent but the Rs 1700 service charge, water and electricity charge which was zero and has been steeply hiked," the statement added.

"The HRD Secretary tweet on 'major rollback' of fee hike is misleading! In order to save their face and create a false narrative, JNU admin in collusion with Modi government is fooling students and people of this country #JNUFeeHikeRemains!" Former JNUSU president N Sai Balaji tweeted.

After the announcement, the room rent which was raised to Rs 600 from Rs 20 for single occupancy will now be Rs 200. For double occupancy the rent was hiked from Rs 10 to Rs 300. The amount will now be Rs 100.

For nearly a month, the students have been protesting over increase in hostel fees along with other changes in rules.

Massive protests were witnessed on Monday outside the All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) building in Vasant Kunj, where the convocation ceremony of the university was organised.

The protests saw Union HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank', the guest of honour at the convocation, trapped inside the venue for close to seven hours.