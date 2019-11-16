  • search
    JNU administration files FIR against students for vandalise Swami Vivekanada's statue

    New Delhi, Nov 16: The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) administration on Saturday has lodges an FIR at Vasant Kunj (North) police station against "vandalism and defacement of Swami Vivekananda's statue" at JNU campus while an ongoing protest against fee hike by some miscreants on November 14.

    On Thursday, some objectionable messages were found written on the pedestal of Swami Vivekananda statue that was yet to be unveiled at the JNU campus. The messages were more likely directed towards right-wing outfits. Besides this, the miscreants also vandalised the yet to be unveiled statue of the great Indian philosopher.

    JNU administration files FIR against students for vandalise Swami Vivekanada’s statue

    Today, the university administration has taken a strict action and filed a complaint regarding this flagrant act.

    The JNU Vice Chancellor M. Jagdish Kumar said that the students who vandalized the statue have been identified. An FIR has been lodged against him at Vasant Kunj police station.

    JNU students demonstrated a protest following their fees hike. During this protest derogatory messages were also found written on the walls of the university campus on Thursday.

    JNU protest: Dialogue cannot be initiated through coercion

    According to the JNU Vice Chancellor, "It is necessary to maintain peace in the university campus to strengthen the identify of the university at international level. This is nnly possible when we all will consider it as our responsibility and duty. We should give our best in this mission of raising the identity of JNU as the center of education. Earlier, members of ABVP, NSUI and Left Students Organization came face to face on the statue dispute. BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Rakesh Kumar Sinha demanded strict action against the accused."

    The students of JNU held a protest for 15 days against the fees hike of hostels, mess and other facilities.

    However, even after the withdrawal of the decision to increase the fees, the student protests still continues. The students demanded that until the fee structure is done as before, their potest will continue.

    Story first published: Saturday, November 16, 2019, 16:30 [IST]
