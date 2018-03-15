JNTUH B.Pharm 1-1 Results 2018 R17, R16, R13, R09, R07 declared

The JNTUH B.Pharm 1-1 Results 2018 R17, R16, R13, R09, R07 have been declared. The results are available on the official website.

You could apply for recounting of the results before March 20.

The university had organised these regular and supplementary exams in the month of January, earlier this year.

Candidates can apply for Revaluation and Recounting of their answer scripts on or before 20th March 2018. "(14-03-2018) B.PHARMACY I YEAR R17 REGULAR,R16 I-I AND R13,R09,R07 SUPPLEMENTARY EXAMINATIONS JAN-2018 RESULTS PUBLISHED. LAST DATE FOR RECOUNTING / REVALUATION : 20-03-2018," read a notification on the official website. The results are available on jntuhresults.in.

How to check JNTUH B.Pharm 1-1 Results 2018 R17, R16, R13, R09, R07 results:

Go to jntuhresults.in

Click on Results Server-I, Results Server-II, or Results Server-III

Click on 'Click here for B.Pharmacy Examinations Results' and select the result you wish to check

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Take a printout

OneIndia News

