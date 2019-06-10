  • search
    Jnanpith awardee, veteran playwright-actor Girish Karnad passes away

    Bengaluru, June 10: Jnanpith awardee, veteran actor and playwright Girish Karnad has passed away on Monday. He was 81.

    Karnad succumbed to a prolonged illness at his residence in Vittal Mallya Road, Bengaluru at 6.30 am, according to his family.

    A multifaceted personality, Karnad has acted in several plays and movies that have received critical acclamation.

    Karnad often using history and mythology to tackle contemporary issues, had his works translated into various Indian languages and helmed by directors like Ebrahim Alkazi, B V Karanth and Alyque Padamsee among others.

    He wrote his first play, the critically acclaimed Yayati (1961), while still at Oxford. Centred on the story of a mythological king, the play established Karnad's use of the themes of history and mythology. Karnad's next play, Tughlaq (1964), tells the story of the 14th-century sultan Muḥammad bin Tughluq and remains among the best known of his works.

    In 1992 the Indian government awarded Karnad another of its highest honours, the Padma Bhushan, in recognition of his contributions to the arts. He was the recipient of the Jnanpith Award, India's highest literary prize, in 1999 for his contributions to literature and theatre. He continued to work in film, directing such movies as Kanooru Heggadithi (1999) and acting in Iqbal (2005) and Life Goes On (2009), among others.

    Born in 1938 in Maharashtra, Karnad received his initial education in Marathi and graduated from Karnataka University in Mathematics and Statistics. He did his MA in Philosophy, Politics and Economics from Oxford University, where he was a Rhodes scholar.

    He is survived by his wife Saraswathi, son Raghu Karnad, a journalist and writer and daughter Radha, a doctor based in Kenya.

