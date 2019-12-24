  • search
Trending Flashback 2019
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    JMM led alliance to strategise future course of action

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 24: Hemant Soren, the chief ministerial candidate of the opposition alliance, which is on way to a decisive victory over the ruling BJP, on Monday said the people of Jharkhand have given a clear majority to the JMM/Congress/RJD combine.

    Soren, who has been projected as the chief ministerial candidate of the alliance, said all the opposition partners will meet to "strategise the future course of action".

    Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) working president Hemant Soren
    Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) working president Hemant Soren

    He thanked Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, RJD supremo Lalu Prasad and his father and JMM president Shibu Soren.

    He also thanked the people of all sections and the media.

    The Jharkhand jinx: No CM has returned for a second term

      NEWS At Noon December 24th, 2019

      The people of Jharkhand have given a clear majority to the JMM/Cong/RJD alliance. A new chapter begins, which will prove a milestone, Soren, who is the working president of JMM, told a press conference soon after trends showed a clear majority to the opposition alliance.

      JMM had contested in 43 of the total 81 seats and is leading in 29, the Congress is ahead in 14 of the 31 seats that it has fought in and RJD is ahead in one out of the seven seats.

      More JHARKHAND ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2019 News

      Read more about:

      jharkhand assembly elections 2019 jmm alliance hemant soren

      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue