JMM led alliance to strategise future course of action

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 24: Hemant Soren, the chief ministerial candidate of the opposition alliance, which is on way to a decisive victory over the ruling BJP, Monday said the people of Jharkhand have given a clear majority to the JMM/Congress/RJD combine.

Soren, who has been projected as the chief ministerial candidate of the alliance, said all the opposition partners will meet to "strategise the future course of action".

He thanked Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, RJD supremo Lalu Prasad and his father and JMM president Shibu Soren.

He also thanked the people of all sections and the media.

The people of Jharkhand have given a clear majority to the JMM/Cong/RJD alliance. A new chapter begins, which will prove a milestone, Soren, who is the working president of JMM, told a press conference soon after trends showed a clear majority to the opposition alliance.

JMM had contested in 43 of the total 81 seats and is leading in 29, the Congress is ahead in 14 of the 31 seats that it has fought in and RJD is ahead in one out of the seven seats.