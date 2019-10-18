  • search
Trending Haryana Assembly Elections Maharashtra Assembly Elections
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    JMB terrorist who hid in Telangana for 3 years arrested

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 18: The Assam police has arrested a key terrorist of the Jamaat-ul Mujahideen, Bangladesh.

    The 25 year old Azhar Ali was wanted in a 2014 case registered at the Barpeta police station. He was on the run for three years.

    JMB terrorist who hid in Telangana for 3 years arrested

    The police said that he was absconding and they were tracking him. However he was outside Assam most of the time. The police then received intelligence inputs that he was coming to Barapeta from Telangana. An operation was launched following which he was arrested.

    Haryana: Suspected JeM terrorist arrested from Ambala

    He was produced in a local court which remanded him in police custody for seven days. The Assam police have over the past few years arrested several persons from Barapeta for their alleged links with terror groups from Bangladesh.

    More ARRESTED News

    Read more about:

    arrested bangladesh terrorist telangana

    Story first published: Friday, October 18, 2019, 11:17 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 18, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue