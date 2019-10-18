JMB terrorist who hid in Telangana for 3 years arrested

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 18: The Assam police has arrested a key terrorist of the Jamaat-ul Mujahideen, Bangladesh.

The 25 year old Azhar Ali was wanted in a 2014 case registered at the Barpeta police station. He was on the run for three years.

The police said that he was absconding and they were tracking him. However he was outside Assam most of the time. The police then received intelligence inputs that he was coming to Barapeta from Telangana. An operation was launched following which he was arrested.

He was produced in a local court which remanded him in police custody for seven days. The Assam police have over the past few years arrested several persons from Barapeta for their alleged links with terror groups from Bangladesh.