JMB raised funds by committing dacoities in Bengaluru and nearby areas

    New Delhi, Aug 29: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested one person in connection with the Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen, Bangladesh case detected in Bengaluru.

    Najir Sheikh alias Patla Anas, a resident of Murshidabad in West Bengal was an active member of the JMB. He was taken to Bengaluru on a transit warrant and produced before the Special NIA court.

    Representational Image

    The case pertains to the seizure of 5 hand grenades, 3 fabricated grenade caps, 3 nos. circuits of IEDs, 1 timer device, 2 rocket bends, one body of jacket, one 9mm pistol with live rounds, one air gun, explosive powder and various other incriminating materials used in the fabrication of hand grenades/IEDs.

    The recovery was made on July 7, 2019, from a house in Chikkabanavara, Soladevanahalli, Bengaluru District, Karnataka. The house was rented by members of proscribed terrorist organisation Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB).

    Anas is an active member of Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) India module. Last year (2018), he was staying in Bengaluru along with other members of JMB Jahidul Islam, Nazrul Islam, Asif Ikbal, Arif and others.

    He and his associates from JMB were actively involved in raising funds by committing dacoities in Bengaluru. Further, as part of the conspiracy, they had established their hideouts at various places in Bengaluru and made preparations to carry out subversive activities by procuring material and equipment for making IEDs.

