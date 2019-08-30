JMB operatives from Bangladesh planned major terror attack in Bengaluru

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 30: The investigations being conducted into the Jammat-ul-Mujahideen, Bangladesh module at Bengaluru has revealed that the accused persons had planned on carrying major disruptive activities in the city.

This was revealed following the arrest of Najir Sheikh alias Patla Anas, a resident of Murshidabad.

It was further revealed that they had rented out houses in and around the city and were preparing explosives. They had planned on using these explosives to carrying out blasts in the city, NIA officials said.

The case pertains to the seizure of 5 hand grenades, 3 fabricated grenade caps, 3 nos. circuits of IEDs, 1 timer device, 2 rocket bends, one body of jacket, one 9mm pistol with live rounds, one air gun, explosive powder and various other incriminating materials used in fabrication of hand grenades/IEDs.

JMB raised funds by committing dacoities in Bengaluru and nearby areas

The recovery was made on July 7 2019 from a house in Chikkabanavara, Soladevanahalli, Bengaluru District, Karnataka. The house was rented by members of proscribed terrorist organisation Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB).

Anas is an active member of Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) India module. Last year (2018), he was staying in Bengaluru along with other members of JMB Jahidul Islam, Nazrul Islam, Asif Ikbal, Arif and others.

He and his associates from JMB were actively involved in raising funds by committing dacoities in Bengaluru. Further, as part of conspiracy they had established their hideouts at various places in Bengaluru and made preparations to carry out subversive activities by procuring material and equipment for making IEDs.