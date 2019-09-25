JMB on recruitment spree in Bengal: This time it is to propagate ‘qital,’ establish Islamic rule

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 26: The Jamat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh is on a recruitment spree and intends to send the new hires to various parts of the country to raise funds.

An Intelligence Bureau report seen by OneIndia speaks about the lethal plan that the JMB is undertaking in West Bengal over the past couple of months. They are recruiting new persons to send them to raise funds. The idea behind this operation is to have a new set of recruits are they would not come under the scanner of the agencies.

The new recruits have also been told to interact with like minded people in different parts of the country and propagate about 'qital' or an armed struggle. The intent is to establish the an Islamic rule, the report further adds.

The IB says that the JMB has restrained itself from carrying out attacks. The heat has been very high on the outfit ever since an accidental blast took place in Burdwan in 2014.

The last few years have been all been about propaganda and this is a even more dangerous sign, the IB says.

When the JMB set up shop in West Bengal, its operatives were engaged in preparing bombs. These bombs were meant to be transported to Bangladesh and a series of attacks were to be carried out to shake the regime over there.

While the bomb making industries of the JMB have come to a halt due to an extensive crack down, investigators fear that smaller modules now may be engaging in a propaganda battle.

The ISIS in particular has been trying to set up shop in Bangladesh and a likely ally for it would be the JMB. An NIA officer that this correspondent spoke with says points to the Enamul Mollah case. Chargesheeted in the Burdwan case Mollah according to the NIA is a highly radicalised youth.

He is alleged to have set up small modules which would indulge in propaganda war. It has been happening on a smaller scale, but if these modules succeed, then there is a good chance that the situation could flare up as there could be many takers in West Bengal.

Enamul Mollah a resident of South 24 Pargnas according to investigations is a highly motivated cadre of JMB. He has also been involved in harbouring of absconders of JMB.

He had been in constant communication with absconding accused persons Moulana Yousuf and Abul Kalam alias Ibrahim and arranged shelter for them after the Burdwan Blast.

He assisted in recruiting new members for JMB and also spread their agenda by circulating Jihadi material. He arranged for a radicalisation program where the accused Kausar delivered jihadi speeches, the NIA also states.

Chargesheeting another accused Habibul Hoque (30), the NIA says that after the Burdwan Blast, he gave shelter to one of the prime absconding accused Moulana Yousuf.

He arranged training camps for members of JMB at Ankipur and Nayabastiya before Burdwan blast where the trainees were trained by Yousuf, Kalam and Habibur (absconding accused in the case).

The trainees were also given physical and endurance training. Habibul Hoque also recruited members into JMB and collected funds for JMB. He forged identity documents and procured EPIC card with false name in order to conceal his identity.