JMB in Bengaluru: NIA charges 11

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 19: The National Investigation Agency has filed a chargesheet against 11 persons in connection with a Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen, Bangladesh case.

Investigations revealed that the members of the JMB were involved in a criminal conspiracy to commit acts of terror. They were raising funds by committing dacoities for their terrorist activities, organising terrorist camps, recruiting persons for committing terrorist activities, harbouring group members, procurement of explosive and ammunitions for anti-national activities.

The NIA also stated that it had seized incriminating material like electrical and electronic items, tools, chemical apparatus, containers etc. generally used for making of bombs and IEDs from a house in Chikkabanavara, Bengaluru.

9mm live ammunition, digital cameras and other incriminating hand written documents were also recovered.