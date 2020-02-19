  • search
    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 19: The National Investigation Agency has filed a chargesheet against 11 persons in connection with a Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen, Bangladesh case.

    Investigations revealed that the members of the JMB were involved in a criminal conspiracy to commit acts of terror. They were raising funds by committing dacoities for their terrorist activities, organising terrorist camps, recruiting persons for committing terrorist activities, harbouring group members, procurement of explosive and ammunitions for anti-national activities.

    JMB in Bengaluru: NIA charges 11

    The NIA also stated that it had seized incriminating material like electrical and electronic items, tools, chemical apparatus, containers etc. generally used for making of bombs and IEDs from a house in Chikkabanavara, Bengaluru.

    NIA charges five dangerous JMB operatives

    9mm live ammunition, digital cameras and other incriminating hand written documents were also recovered.

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 19, 2020, 7:20 [IST]
