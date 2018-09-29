  • search

JKPSC Combined Competitive Prelims 2018 Result decalred

By Vikash Aiyappa
    New Delhi, Sep 29: The JKPSC Combined Competitive Prelims 2018 Result has bee declared. The results declared by the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission for the Jammu and Kashmir Combined Competitive Exam 2018 is available on the official website.

    The Jammu and Kashmir Combined Competitive Exam 2018 examination was held on September 16, 2018, at various test centres located across the state.

    All the qualified candidates are advised to fill up the DAF (CCE-M) online and submit the same ONLINE for admission to the Jammu & Kashmir Combined Competitive (Main) Examination, 2018 to be held in February/March-2019. The results are available on jkpsc.nic.in.

    How to check JKPSC Combined Competitive Prelims 2018 result:

    • Go to jkpsc.nic.in
    • On the homepage of the official website, you will find the Jammu and Kashmir Combined Competitive Exam 2018 Exam Result link. Click on the link.
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View results
    • Download results
    • Take a printout

    Story first published: Saturday, September 29, 2018, 10:13 [IST]
