JKLF was instrumental in killing of Kashmiri Pandits, Govt says while imposing ban

New Delhi, Mar 24: The JKLF was instrumental in the killing of Kashmiri Pandits post 1989, the Union Home Ministry said while imposing a ban on the Yasin Malik led outfit.

The Government on Friday banned the Yasin Malik-led Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) on charges of promotion of secessionist activities in the state.

In a separate action, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) confiscated USD 10,000 and imposed a penalty of Rs 14.4 lakh on hardline Hurriyat faction chief Syed Ali Shah Geelani in a foreign exchange rules violation case.

Announcing the ban on JKLF (Y), Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba said that the action under Unlawful Activities (Prevention Act) was in accordance with the government's policy of "zero tolerance against terrorism".

On February 28, the government had banned Jamaat-e-Islami, saying it was in "close touch" with militant outfits and supporting "claims for secession" of the state from India.

"Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front led by Yasin Malik has spearheaded the separatist ideology in the valley and it has been at the forefront of separatist activities and violence since 1988," he told reporters.

The notification issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs on Friday said the JKLF has been indulging in activities, which are "prejudicial to internal security and public order and have the potential of disrupting the unity and integrity of the country".

Citing the reasons for the ban, the notification said that the JKLF-Y was involved in anti-national and subversive activities and that it was in "close touch with militant outfits and is supporting extremism and militancy" in Jammu and Kashmir and elsewhere.

"JKLF-Y is supporting and inciting claims for the secession of a part of the Indian territory from the Union and supporting terrorist and separatist groups fighting for this purpose by indulging in activities and articulations intended to disrupt the territorial integrity of India," the notification said.

If the "unlawful activities of the JKLF-Y are not curbed and controlled immediately", it said, it is likely to "escalate its subversive activities, including an attempt to carve out a separate State" out of the Indian territory. It is also likely to "continue advocating the secession of Jammu and Kashmir from the Union of India while disputing the accession of the State with the Union", it said.

Gauba said seven FIRs have been registered by state police against JKLF-Y. He also said JKLF-Y was also responsible for illegal funnelling of funds for fomenting terrorism. He also said that JKLF-Y was instrumental in the killing of Kashmiri Pandit's post-1989.