JKBOSE Result for Class 11: Kargil division result declared; How to check?

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Srinagar, Feb 22: JKBOSE class 11th result for Kargil division has been declared on official website jkbose.ac.in.

The Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education or JKBOSE conducted exams for class 11 from October 26 to November 14, 2018. JKBOSE Class 11 Result 2018 for the Kashmir division was declared on February 4, 2019. The JKBOSE class 12th Kashmir Zone result 2018 was declared in January this year.

The board has already released the results of 10th standard of both Jammu and Kashmir divisions and results of 12th standard of Jammu zone. Earlier, the news that the JKBOSE class 11 result has been declared were doing rounds on some websites. JKBOSE 11th class result 2018 for Leh division has also been declared.

How to check JKBOSE 11th class result for Kargil division:

Visit jkbose.ac.in

Three links will appear, click the third link which says "Result for Annual Regular 2018 Higher Secondary Part-1 (Class 11th) Kargil".

Or Click Here to directly go to the JKBOSE class 11th result for Kargil division page.

to directly go to the JKBOSE class 11th result for Kargil division page. Enter your roll number and click on view result

The result will be displayed on the screen