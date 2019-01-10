  • search
    JKBOSE Class 12 re-evaluation: Know steps to check here

    JKBOSE Class 12 re-evaluation: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) has started the process of re-evaluation for the class 12 exams. The process is only for the students of class 12 of Jammu region winter zone. Candidates can apply for re-evaluation on the official website, jkbose.ac.in.

    JKBOSE Class 12 re-evaluation: Steps to check

    • Step 1: Visit the official website, jkbose.ac.in
    • Step 2: If you see a landing page with the result click, 'visit homepage'
    • Step 3: On the homepage, click on 'JKBOSE 2019 revaluation process' link in the right-hand corner
    • Step 4: A new page will open, log-in using registration
    • Step 5: Apply for the subject you want to apply

    The Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education was established through legislation under the Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education Act, 1975.

    JKBOSE has recently announced class 12 Jammu and class 10 Kashmir winter zone result on its website - jkbose.ac.in.

