JKBOSE Class 12 Kargil division results 2018 declared : Check now

Srinagar, Feb 01: The JKBOSE Class 12 Kargil division results 2018 have been declared. The results are available on the official website.

All those students who had appeared for the same are required to check their respective scores at the official website - jkbose.ac.in.

The Higher Secondary Part Two Examination (Class 12th) annual regular/private, 2018 - Kargil Division result can be either checked using roll number or by searching candidate's name.

JKBOSE Class 12 Kargil division results 2018: How to check

Go to jkbose.ac.in .

. Click on the link "Result for Higher Secondary Part II Examination (Class 12th) Annual Regular/Private 2018 (Kargil Division).

In the provided field, enter your roll number or name

Click on submit

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Download the same and take a printout