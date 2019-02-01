  • search
    JKBOSE Class 12 Kargil division results 2018 declared : Check now

    By
    |

    Srinagar, Feb 01: The JKBOSE Class 12 Kargil division results 2018 have been declared. The results are available on the official website.

    JKBOSE Class 12 Kargil division results 2018 declared : Check now

    All those students who had appeared for the same are required to check their respective scores at the official website - jkbose.ac.in.

    The Higher Secondary Part Two Examination (Class 12th) annual regular/private, 2018 - Kargil Division result can be either checked using roll number or by searching candidate's name.

    JKBOSE Class 12 Kargil division results 2018: How to check

    • Go to jkbose.ac.in.
    • Click on the link "Result for Higher Secondary Part II Examination (Class 12th) Annual Regular/Private 2018 (Kargil Division).
    • In the provided field, enter your roll number or name
    • Click on submit
    • Your result will be displayed on the screen
    • Download the same and take a printout

    Story first published: Friday, February 1, 2019, 13:42 [IST]
