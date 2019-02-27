  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    JKBOSE class 12 exam revised date sheet out; check new dates

    By
    |

    Srinagar, Feb 27: JK Board has released the new dates for the class 12th Jammu division examinations for summer. As per the latest circular, the exam of those two subjects will now be conducted on March 3 and March 22, 2019, which were earlier scheduled to be held on February 26 and 23 respectively.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    General English paper will be held conducted on February 26, 2019, will now be held on March 3, 2019 and the Geography exam has been rescheduled from February 23, 2019 to March 22, 2019.

    Time and Venue

    The board also notified that the time and venue for the said exam will remain the same. The exams will begin at 11 am in the morning. JKBOSE will release the result of said exams tentatively in the last week of April 2019.

    On February 20, the Board had announced that exam scheduled to be held on 23-02-2019 and 26-02-2019 has been postponed and the new dates for these examinations will be released later.

    Read more about:

    jammu and kashmir

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 27, 2019, 11:38 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 27, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue