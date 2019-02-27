JKBOSE class 12 exam revised date sheet out; check new dates

India

Srinagar, Feb 27: JK Board has released the new dates for the class 12th Jammu division examinations for summer. As per the latest circular, the exam of those two subjects will now be conducted on March 3 and March 22, 2019, which were earlier scheduled to be held on February 26 and 23 respectively.

General English paper will be held conducted on February 26, 2019, will now be held on March 3, 2019 and the Geography exam has been rescheduled from February 23, 2019 to March 22, 2019.

Time and Venue

The board also notified that the time and venue for the said exam will remain the same. The exams will begin at 11 am in the morning. JKBOSE will release the result of said exams tentatively in the last week of April 2019.

On February 20, the Board had announced that exam scheduled to be held on 23-02-2019 and 26-02-2019 has been postponed and the new dates for these examinations will be released later.