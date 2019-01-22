JKBOSE Class 10 Kargil Division result 2018 declared: Check now

India

oi-Deepika S

Srinagar, Jan 22: The Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has announced the results for Class 10 Kargil division examination. Students who had appeared in the exam can check the results on its official website - jkbose.ac.in.

JKBOSE recently released the results for Class 10 and 12 Kashmir and Jammu divisions. The pass percentage of Kashmir class 12 exam was 52 per cent.

JKBOSE 10th Kargil division results 2018: How to check

Log on to the official website jkbose.ac.in

On the homepage, click on 'Class 10 Kargil division winter zone results'

A new window will open. In the provided field, enter your roll number or name

Click on submit

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Download the same and take a printout for future reference