  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    JKBOSE 12th Kashmir Zone result 2018 declared, how to check

    By Smriti Pathak
    |

    Jammu, Jan 8: The JKBOSE 12th Kashmir Zone result 2018 has been declared. The results are available on the official website.

    JKBOSE 12th Kashmir Zone result 2018 declared, how to check

    The board has already released the results of 10th standard of both Jammu and Kashmir divisions and results of 12th standard of Jammu zone.

    In the Jammu Class 12 results, the top three positions in the science stream have been grabbed by girl students from the same school. Aqsa Farooq of Green Model School in Doda has secured the top position by scoring 95 per cent followed by Shavaya and Syrish Kousar.

    In the Arts stream, Asiya Kouser from Government HR Secondary School, Ramban is the topper scoring 92 per cent. From the commerce stream, Mudassir Mushtaq Butt from the Government HR Secondary School (BOYS), Kishtwar has got the top position scoring 84.4 per cent. The results are available on jkbose.ac.in.

    How to check JKBOSE 12th Kashmir Zone Result 2018:

    • Go to jkbose.ac.in
    • Click on higher secondary part two examination annual regular 2018 winter zone Kashmir division
    • A new window will open
    • Submit
    • View result
    • Download result
    • Take a printout

    Read more about:

    jammu and kashmir results

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 8, 2019, 6:13 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 8, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue