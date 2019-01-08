JKBOSE 12th Kashmir Zone result 2018 declared, how to check

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Smriti Pathak

Jammu, Jan 8: The JKBOSE 12th Kashmir Zone result 2018 has been declared. The results are available on the official website.

The board has already released the results of 10th standard of both Jammu and Kashmir divisions and results of 12th standard of Jammu zone.

In the Jammu Class 12 results, the top three positions in the science stream have been grabbed by girl students from the same school. Aqsa Farooq of Green Model School in Doda has secured the top position by scoring 95 per cent followed by Shavaya and Syrish Kousar.

In the Arts stream, Asiya Kouser from Government HR Secondary School, Ramban is the topper scoring 92 per cent. From the commerce stream, Mudassir Mushtaq Butt from the Government HR Secondary School (BOYS), Kishtwar has got the top position scoring 84.4 per cent. The results are available on jkbose.ac.in.

How to check JKBOSE 12th Kashmir Zone Result 2018:

Go to jkbose.ac.in

Click on higher secondary part two examination annual regular 2018 winter zone Kashmir division

A new window will open

Submit

View result

Download result

Take a printout