JKBOSE 11th result 2018 likely to be declared this week

India

oi-Vikas SV

Srinagar, Jan 21: JKBOSE 11th Result 2018 has not been declared yet and the official website - www.jkbose.ac.in - still says that it may take a few more days. It will most likely be declared this week.

JKBOSE class 11th Result 2018 were supposed to be out by January 8, 2019, but were not announced. Last year, the JKBOSE 11th Result for Kashmir Division was announced on January 10, 2018.

The exams for class 11 were conducted from October 26 to November 14, 2018. For Class 10 and 12 students, the JKBOSE Board had declared the Kashmir Division Winter Zone results on January 03 and January 07, 2019 respectively.

Students are advised to keep a check on the official website for updates regarding the result declaration date.

After some rumours began making rounds that the results have been declared on January 17, the board on the same day posted a message on official website saying "The rumour about the declaration of result of 11th class today is false. The result declaration is likely to take few more days.

JKBOSE 11th Result 2018: Steps to check

Visit jkbose.ac.in

Click on the JKBOSE Class 11th Kashmir Division Result link (The link will appear only after results are declared).

Or you can click here to go to main page of the board and go to fourth tab "Results".

Then go to Kashmir division and click on result notification.

Enter your examination roll number and other information that the site may ask.

Click on the Submit Button and view results.