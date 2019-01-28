JKBOSE 11th result 2018 likely soon: Here's how to check

  • search
    Srinagar, Jan 28: JKBOSE 11th Result 2018 is likely to announce the JKBOSE class 11 result 2018 for Kashmir division soon. According to the reports, the JKBOSE class 11 result will be announced on or before 3rd February.

    Students who have appeared for the examination can check their results on the official website of the board.

    The exams for class 11 were conducted from October 26 to November 14, 2018. For Class 10 and 12 students, the JKBOSE Board had declared the Kashmir Division Winter Zone results on January 03 and January 07, 2019 respectively.

    Students are advised to keep a check on the official website for updates regarding the result declaration date. After some rumours began making rounds that the results have been declared on January 17, the board on the same day posted a message on official website saying "The rumour about the declaration of result of 11th class today is false.

    JKBOSE 11th Result 2018: Steps to check

    • Visit officials website jkbose.ac.in
    • Click on the JKBOSE Class 11th Kashmir Division Result link (The link will appear only after results are declared).
    • Or you can click here to go to main page of the board and go to fourth tab "Results".
    • Then go to Kashmir division and click on result notification.
    • Enter your examination roll number and other information that the site may ask.
    • Click on the Submit Button and view results.

    Story first published: Monday, January 28, 2019, 17:45 [IST]
