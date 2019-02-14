JKBOSE 11th Kashmir division result declared, check how to download

oi-Deepika S

Srinagar, Feb 14: The Jammu and Kashmir State Board of Secondary Education Board has announced the JKBOSE Class 11 Result 2018 on the official website. Students who appeared for Class 11th examination for Kashmir Division can check their results can check their results now.

JKBOSE has declared the result for class 10 and 12 for Jammu and Kashmir region, winter one on its official website, jkbose.ac.in.

JKBOSE 11th results 2018, here's how to check

Log on to the official website jkbose.ac.in .

. Under 'Latest results', click on 'Higher Secondary Part-I Examination (Class 11th) Annual Regular 2018 - Kashmir Division'

Enter your roll number or name

Click on submit

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Download the same and take a printout for future reference

The JKBOSE is an autonomus education board in the state of Jammu and Kashmir with its headquarters located in capital Srinagar. It was founded in August 28, 1975. It conducts examinations of secondary (Class 10) and higher secondary (Class 11 and 12) in the state.