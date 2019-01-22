  • search
    JKBOPEE 2019 exam date: JKCET 2019 application form to be available from Feb 1

    Srinagar, Jan 22: JKBOPEE 2019 exam date has been announced on official website jkbopee.gov.in. JKCET 2019 exam is conducted by the JKBOPEE or Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examination.

    JKBOPEE will conduct JKCET 2019 exam for admission to B.E and B.Tech courses offered by colleges in Jammu and Kashmir on April 21, 2019. The information brochure would be made available on January 27, 2019, while the the application process for JKBOPEE will begin from February 1, 2019. The last date of filling the application forms online is February 28, 2019.

    Click here to go to the official announcement by the Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examination (JKBOPEE).

    JKCET 2019 exam:

    JKCET 2019 exam would be held on April 21, 2019. Examination paper will be on three subjects - Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. The examination paper will have 180 questions and candidates will get 3 hours to answer the complete paper. There will only be Multiple choice questions (MCQ) with one mark for every correct answer, and 0.25 negative marking for wrong answer.

    JKCET 2019 result:

    The result for the JKCET 2019 exam is likely to be declared by second week of May, 2019. The result will be available in both the offices of the BOPEE at Jammu and Srinagar.

    The JKBOPEE was constituted in the year of 2002. The primary function of this board is to conduct of Entrance Tests and making selection of candidates for admission to various undergraduate and postgraduate professional courses in the State.

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 22, 2019, 17:43 [IST]
