JKAP a new political outfit in J&K would provide alternative to NC, PDP

New Delhi, Mar 09: The new political party which was launched in Jammu and Kashmir has vowed to fight for the restoration of full statehood for J&K.

A new political outfit called the Apni Party was launched in Jammu and Kashmir. The political party was launched by former minister, Altaf Bukhari.

At least 31 political leaders are expected to join the party including former ministers and MLAs from the JKPDP and JKNC. The political party would act as an alternate to the National Conference and the PDP. Both these parties have boycotted the political process, when it came to the local body polls.

Bukhari said that this would be a party with a difference and would not be like a dynasty party. This was an apparent reference made to the PDP and National Conference, which has been run by members of one family. Bukhari said that his party will have to do business with Delhi. We do not look at Delhi from the point of view as to who is ruling it. We look at it from the point of view of it being the government of India.

While Bukhari has spoken about the restoration of statehood, he has not said anything about the abrogation of Article 370.

Bukhari said that he is not ere to sell dreams and fantasies. We will be pragmatic in our approach and we have resolved to create a political platform where people are the real stakeholders, he said.

Bukhari, who also left the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) last year, announced the new formation on Sunday.

Sources say that the party would include Kashmiri Pandits. This party is not floated by a family&there will be total restriction that anybody who becomes President of party cannot be elected more than 2 times. It is by the commoners, for the commoners, of the commoners, Bukhari said.