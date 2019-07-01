  • search
    J&K witnesses a high number of arrests of stone pelters

    Srinagar, July 01: There has been a sharp increase in the number of arrests of stone pelters in Jammu and Kashmir.

    In 2017 the number of stone pelting incidents stood at 1,412, while in 2018 it marginally increased to 1,458. However the number of arrests increased from 2,838 in 2017 to 3,797 in 2018.

    Youths pelting stones at security forces personnel

    Junior Home Minister Kishan Reddy said in the Lok Sabha that of the 3,797 stone pelters arrested last year only 65 went to jail, which was around the same level as 2017 when 63 had landed in prison.

    Infiltrations down to 0 in Kashmir in past 5 months

    Further it was stated that as many as 146 of the total 257 killed in 2018 were local terrorists., when compared to the 111 foreign terrorists killed in the same year. In 2017, 127 foreign terrorists were killed, while 86 were locals. In 2016, the number of foreign terrorists killed stood at 86 while in the case of the locals it was 64.

    Story first published: Monday, July 1, 2019, 6:05 [IST]
