    J&K: Uri army camp cordoned off after suspicious movement; 2 detained

    Uri, Feb 11: The security forces on Sunday late night foiled a major terror attack on Army Artillery Unit at Rajarwani in Jammu and Kashmir's Uri sector.

    It is learnt that the security personnel of Army Artillery unit at Rajarwani, Uri detected some suspicious movement around the camp and opened fire.

    J&K: Uri army camp cordoned off after suspicious movement; 2 detained
    The area has been cordoned off and is being searched jointly by Police & Army. Meanwhile, two people have been detained and are being examined in connection with the incident, said ANI.

    Also Read | Grenade attack in Srinagar: 11 injured in attack including 7 security personnel, 4 civilians

    All local units of Army and the central paramilitary force deployed in the area have been alerted.

    The attack comes a day after five terrorists belonging to Hizbul Mujahideen and Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district.

    Story first published: Monday, February 11, 2019, 9:21 [IST]
