  • search

J&K: Unidentified gunmen abduct civilian, manhunt launched

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Srinagar, Oct 3: Unidentified gunmen abducted a civilian in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Wednesday. The police have launched a manhunt to traced the abducted man, identified as Tawseef Ahemd Ganie.

    J&K: Unidentified gunmen abduct civilian, manhunt launched

    Ganie was reportedly abducted from his shop in Baramulla's Younisu Sopore area. He hails Tujjer village of Sopore.

    Also Read | Desperate Hizbul tells Kashmir cops to resign in 4 days or face death

    On September 23, the terrorists abducted a 45-year-old civilian from a house in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore area. Mushtaq Ahmad Mir was abducted from Harwan area of Sopore town.

    Mir's abduction came a day after bodies of three policemen, who were earlier abducted from Shopian, were found dead.

    There has been a rise in attacks on those who join police force in Kashmir. The terrorists have even warned Kashmiris against joining the police.

    Also Read | Terrorists killing terrorists: Is Kashmir witnessing a Mumbai underworld like scenario

    Last month, the Hizbul Mujahideen had threatened to kill every Kashmiri working for the Jammu and Kashmir police. In a video that was circulated on a chat group, the Pakistan based outfit said all Kashmiris working in the force will die, if they did not resign from their jobs in four days.

    Read more about:

    jammu and kashmir terrorists baramulla kashmir

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 3, 2018, 16:50 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 3, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue