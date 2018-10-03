J&K: Unidentified gunmen abduct civilian, manhunt launched

Srinagar, Oct 3: Unidentified gunmen abducted a civilian in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Wednesday. The police have launched a manhunt to traced the abducted man, identified as Tawseef Ahemd Ganie.

Ganie was reportedly abducted from his shop in Baramulla's Younisu Sopore area. He hails Tujjer village of Sopore.

On September 23, the terrorists abducted a 45-year-old civilian from a house in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore area. Mushtaq Ahmad Mir was abducted from Harwan area of Sopore town.

Mir's abduction came a day after bodies of three policemen, who were earlier abducted from Shopian, were found dead.

There has been a rise in attacks on those who join police force in Kashmir. The terrorists have even warned Kashmiris against joining the police.

Last month, the Hizbul Mujahideen had threatened to kill every Kashmiri working for the Jammu and Kashmir police. In a video that was circulated on a chat group, the Pakistan based outfit said all Kashmiris working in the force will die, if they did not resign from their jobs in four days.