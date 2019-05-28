J&K: Two terrorists killed in encounter in Anantnag

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Srinagar, May 28: At least two terrorists have been killed after a fierce encounter with security forces at Kazhwan forest area near Khundru in Anantnag in South Kashmir on Tuesday.

Security forces gunned down two Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists in the encounter. The two terrorists had initially been trapped in the area during the encounter.

"A brief exchange of firing took place between militants and security forces in Kachwan forest area of Kokernag in Anantnag district," a police official said.

Kashmir's top terrorist Zakir Musa killed in Tral encounter

The encounter comes hours after suspected terrorists shot dead a 39-year-old man in Babagund area of Handwara in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district on Monday evening. Earlier, one of the most wanted terrorists, Zakir Musa was killed in an encounter with security forces in Tral in Pulwama. Musa was the head of al Qaeda linked Ansar Ghazwat-ul Hind.

Last week, General Officer Commanding in Chief, Northern Command, Lt Gen Ranbir Singh had claimed that security situation in the Valley is 'under control' and that as many as 86 terrorists were killed in Jammu and Kashmir in 2019 alone.