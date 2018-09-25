  • search

J&K: Two terrorists killed in Baramulla, gunbattle underway

By
    Srinagar, Sep 25: The security forces on Tuesday (September 25) gunned down two terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla. The gunbattle is still underway in Baramulla's Tuzzar area, said reports.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    On Monday, an infiltration bid was foiled in Jammu and Kashmir's Tangdhar sector and five terrorists were gunned down. While two terrorists were killed on Sunday evening, three were gunned down on Monday. One security personnel was also martyred in the entire operation.

    Army Chief General Bipin Rawat had yesterday (September 24) Rawat said infiltration from across the border persists despite the call for a ceasefire by Pakistan, and stressed that this cannot be allowed to continue.

    On September 21, three terrorists killed in an encounter between security forces and terrorists in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir, that started on September 20 afternoon.

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 25, 2018, 14:47 [IST]
