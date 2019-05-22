J&K: Two terrorists killed by security forces in Gopalpora area of Kulgam

Kulgam, May 22: Two terrorists were killed in a gunfight with the security forces on Wednesday in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district.

The security forces started a cordon and search operation in Gopalpora village of Kulgam district after receiving reports about the presence of terrorists there.

An official said a joint team of the Army, police and CRPF encircled Gopalpora area and zerored in on hiding terrorists, triggering an encounter.

However, the police said it has not retrieved any body so far and was ascertaining details about the affiliation of the terrorists trapped.

As a precautionary measure, authorities have suspended mobile internet services in Kulgam district.