  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    J&K: Two terrorists killed by security forces in Gopalpora area of Kulgam

    By
    |

    Kulgam, May 22: Two terrorists were killed in a gunfight with the security forces on Wednesday in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district.

    The security forces started a cordon and search operation in Gopalpora village of Kulgam district after receiving reports about the presence of terrorists there.

    J&K: Two terrorists killed by security forces in Gopalpora area of Kulgam
    Representational Image

    An official said a joint team of the Army, police and CRPF encircled Gopalpora area and zerored in on hiding terrorists, triggering an encounter.

    J&K: Exchange of fire between terrorists, security forces in Shopian

    However, the police said it has not retrieved any body so far and was ascertaining details about the affiliation of the terrorists trapped.

    As a precautionary measure, authorities have suspended mobile internet services in Kulgam district.

    lok-sabha-home

    More SECURITY FORCES News

    Read more about:

    security forces terrorists jammu and kashmir crpf

    Story first published: Wednesday, May 22, 2019, 9:22 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 22, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue