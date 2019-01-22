J&K: Two terrorists gunned down in Shopian; 11 killed so far this year

Srinagar, Jan 22: Two terrorists were killed by the security forces on Tuesday in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian region in a gun battle which broke out this morning. The operation is still under way.

The encounter broke out in Shopian's Zainapora area when the security forces were on a cordon and search operation.

On Monday (January 22), three terrorists were killed in a day-long gun fight between security forces and militants in central Kashmir's Budgam district. The encounter started after security forces - police, army and CRPF - cordoned off Hapat Nallah area of Zinpanchal in Budgam following inputs about the presence of militants early on Monday morning.

Nine terrorists have been killed in the first three weeks of January 2019, including Monday's encounter. If we take into account today's gun battle then it would be 11 killed this year so far.

Jammu and Kashmir was rocked by three grenade attacks on January 18. The first grenade attack was reported from Srinagar's Lal Chowk, the second attack took place in Gagran area of South Kashmir's Shopian and the third attack was carried out at a police station in Pulwama.