J&K: Two terrorists gunned down in encounter

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, July 25: Two terrorists have been killed in an encounter that broke out on the outskirts of Srinagar on Saturday.

The security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Ranbirgarh area on the outskirts of Srinagar, following specific information about the presence of terrorists. The police said that as the forces were conducting a search, the terrorists fired upon them.

The forces retaliated ensuring the encounter. The area where the encounter took place falls in Panzinara on the outskirts of Srinagar city bordering North Kashmir's Baramulla district.