    J&K: Two terrorists, 12-year-old boy killed in Bandipora' Hajin, search operation on

    Jammu, Mar 22: Two terrorists and 12-year-old boy, who was held hostage, was killed in Hajin area of Bandipora district in Jammu and Kashmir after a gunfight took place in the area on Thursday. The terrorists have been identified.

    A 12-year-old boy was held hostage by suspected militants inside a house from where they fired at security forces in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir earlier on Thursday, reported Greater Kashmir. Another civilian who was held hostage was rescued by security forces.

    Representational Image

    Army spokesman Rajesh Kalia said security forces have found the bodies of two terrorists and a 12-year-old boy after an exchange of gunfire.

    Jammu & Kashmir: Two terrorists, one hostage killed in encounter in Hajin

    Hajin area was once considered a zone "liberated" from the terrorist control in Bandipora.

    In another encounter in Baramulla district, one of the two terrorists killed in an encounter on Thursday was a Pakistani national, claimed the police. Both the terrorists were the member of the proscribed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM). The other terrorist has been identified as Aamir Rasool, a resident of Sopore. An encounter broke out on Thursday when a troop of 176 Battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) along with SOG and Rashtriya Rifles (RR) were carrying out a search operation in the vicinity.

    Friday, March 22, 2019, 14:28 [IST]
