J&K: Two sustain injuries after an object they stumbled upon explodes

India

oi-Vikas SV

Srinagar, May 01: Two persons were injured in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam on Wednesday when an object they were fiddling with exploded. Shahid and Ikhlaq have reportedly sustained minor injuries.

The object they were fiddling with contained explosive substance which exploded. The incident took place in Damhal area of Kulgam.

It is not yet clear how the explosive substance came to be there or whether the duo knew about its contents. It appears, however, that they stumbled upon it and began fiddling with it without knowing that it may cause injury.

Reports suggest that the object was a littered shell.

"Both Shahid and Ikhlaq are stated to be stable and Ikhlaq was discharged after preliminary medical treatment while Shahid is undergoing treatment. Police has taken cognizance and is probing the circumstances of the blast," ANI quoted the Jammu and Kashmir Police as saying.

A report said that Shahid has received injuries in his hand while as Ikhlaq suffered wounds in his face.

In December last year, Jammu and Kashmir Police had claimed to have arrested a person and recovered explosive substances from his possession in southern Pulwama district.